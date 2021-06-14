Foo Fighters to Play Small Concert for Vaccinated Fans

Foo Fighters are set to play a small-scale concert in Agoura Hills, Calif. for vaccinated fans in effort to encourage vaccination.

The show will take place at the 610-person capacity Canyon Club on June 15, which is just a few days before their performance at Madison Square Garden in New York. Tickets for the California show went on sale yesterday (June 13) and are already sold out, according to the venue's website.

Tickets were only able to be purchased in person, and all cost $26. The concert is for ages 21 and up. Proof of vaccination was required along with a photo ID at the time of purchase.

The flier for the show further specifies that attendees need to be fully vaccinated by the day it takes place, meaning it's at least 14 days after their second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, or at least 14 days after the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson's Janssen vaccine.

The same vaccination rules apply to Foo Fighters' June 20 show at Madison Square Garden, which will serve as the venue's first full-capacity event in nearly 500 days.

In addition to New York, they'll also be playing concerts in Ohio, Wisconsin, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma and New Mexico throughout this summer, along with headlining festival appearances at Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo and BottleRock.

Lollapalooza is actually offering a vaccination incentive of its own: According to NBC Chicago, 1,200 single-day passes to the festival are going to be given to residents who schedule their vaccine appointment for June 26. Chicago residents who are already vaccinated will have the opportunity to be get passes June 27 through the Chicago Department of Public Health's website.

Sterling Venue Ventures