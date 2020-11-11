Foo Fighters Announce ‘Live From the Roxy’ Streaming Concert

Foo Fighters will broadcast a live streaming concert from the Roxy Theatre in Hollywood on Nov. 14 at 8PM ET. Tickets to this Saturday's virtual event are on sale now for $15.

The performance footage will be available for ticket buyers to watch for 48 hours after the live broadcast. A portion of proceeds will go to Sweet Relief, an organization providing financial assistance to musicians and music-industry workers who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Roxy concert comes on the heels of the Foo Fighters' recent performance on Saturday Night Live. Last weekend, Dave Grohl and band played two songs on the late-night program, delivering a new arrangement of their 2003 hit “Times Like These” and debuting the new song “Shame Shame.” The latter track will be featured on Medicine at Midnight, the band’s 10th album, due in February.

“It’s almost like a dance record,” Grohl previously explained of the upcoming release. “Not like an EDM, disco, modern dance record. It’s got groove. To me, it’s our David Bowie’s Let’s Dance record. That’s what we wanted to make, we wanted to make this a really up, fun record.”

While announcing their Roxy streaming show, Foo Fighters also unveiled the new music video for “Shame Shame.” The black-and-white piece - featuring actress Sofia Boutella - was modeled after a recurring dream Grohl has had since childhood. You can watch the video below.

Rock fans craving live music will have plenty to stream on Nov. 14. In addition to the Foo Fighters’ performance, Metallica previously announced their Helping Hands benefit show, an acoustic set that will be broadcast from the band’s headquarters. That event is scheduled for 5PM ET.