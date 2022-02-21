Foo Fighters Release Gory New Red Band Trailer for ‘Studio 666′

Caution! There are spoilers ahead... Enter at your own risk.

Foo Fighters released a new red band trailer for their upcoming horror-comedy Studio 666 on Feb. 18. Although it doesn't really reveal more information about the movie's plot, it does give viewers a sense of the gore level for the film. You can watch the new trailer below.

The trailer includes shots of demons tearing out Dave Grohl's intestines during a dream, people getting their faces cut in half by a chainsaw mid-coitus, drummer Taylor Hawkins getting his face sliced in half with his own cymbal and much, much more.

Grohl recently explained the plot of Studio 666 in an interview with The Howard Stern Show. "The premise of the movie is that we move into this house, I have writer’s block, I’m totally uninspired, I can’t come up with anything, and I wind up finding this creepy basement," Grohl says (as transcribed by Chaoszine). "And I go into the basement, I find this tape by a band from 25 years ago that recorded there. And there’s this song that, if recorded and completed, the fucking demon in the house is unleashed, and then, whatever, all hell breaks loose."

Grohl is also planning on releasing an entire metal album for the fictional band from the movie, Dream Widow. According to an interview Grohl did with Rolling Stone, the record is the band's lost album, one they were making before the singer went crazy and killed his fellow bandmates. He has already released one track from the band, "March of the Insane."

Studio 666 Red-Band Trailer