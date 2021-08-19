Foo Fighters will take the stage this year at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, not only performing at the event but also accepting the network's first-ever Global Icon Award.

It's a fitting honor for the Dave Grohl-led band who first debuted at the MTV VMA's in 1997 playing the pre-show where they rocked "Monkey Wrench" and "Everlong."

That show was also notable as it was announced that guitarist Pat Smear would be leaving the band. The group would welcome Franz Stahl on guitar after Smear's exit and Stahl would later be replaced by Chris Shiflett. However, Smear would rejoin the group's expanded touring lineup in 2005 and officially returned full time in 2010.

Foo Fighters have been nominated in three categories for this year's MTV VMAs, but regardless of the outcome, they will be walking away with an award. The Global Icon honor came about as an idea that started with the MTV Europe Awards, who have presented a similar honor for artists who have “left an indelible mark on the musical landscape and continues to influence, inspire and evolve,”

In their 20-plus years as a band, Foo Fighters have been nominated eight times in the Best Rock Video category, but have one victory to their name. The Falling Down-inspired clip for "Walk" took home the moon person trophy in 2011.

Foo Fighters last appeared on the MTV VMAs 15 years ago. They'll be part of a performance lineup that already includes Machine Gun Kelly, Lorde, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X and Camila Cabello.

The 2021 MTV VMAs will take place at Brooklyn's Barclays Center on Sept. 12 and will air live on MTV at 8PM ET / 5PM PT.

