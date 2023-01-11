Foo Fighters have just announced a handful of performances for 2023, which will mark their first shows after vowing to continue on as a band after the tragic death of drummer Taylor Hawkins last year.

Foo Fighters were preparing to headline a festival in Colombia late last March when Hawkins suddenly died, and the band canceled the rest of their 2022 performances as a result. Several months later, two massive tribute concerts were held for Hawkins in Los Angeles and London, which marked the members' first time playing since the loss of their bandmate.

But the future of the band remained uncertain, until they released a statement at the end of the year assuring that they plan to move forward as a band.

"Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were—and without Taylor, we know that we're going to be a different band going forward," they wrote. "We also know that you, the fans, meant as much to Taylor as he meant to you. And we know that when we see you again —and we will soon — he'll be there in spirit with all of us every night."

As of today (Jan. 10), Foo Fighters have been confirmed as headliners at the Boston Calling Music Festival on May 26, the Sonic Temple Art and Music Festival on May 28 and the Bonnaroo Music and Art Festival on June 18. There's no word on who will play the drums for the Foos at this time, so stay tuned for further announcements.