The Reason These New York Cars ‘Crashed’ On Purpose

Drivers in Ulster County may have stumbled across a chaotic scene in Kingston, NY earlier this week. Firefighters working with heavy emergency equipment on multiple flipped and crushed vehicles usually suggests the worst type of tragedy... Luckily, these "rescues" were planned far in advance.

First responders in the Hudson Valley are asked to answer the call for countless different emergencies. From house fires and car crashes to stranded parakeets and injured hikers, it helps to be prepared for anything. That's the exact reason behind the recent exercise in Kingston, NY.

Vehicle Extraction Training in Kingston, NY

"This past week Kingston Firefighters performed vehicle extrication training", began a post from the City of Kingston Fire Department (KFD). "This type of training prepares responders to remove occupants trapped in their vehicle after a motor vehicle accidents." Photos (below) show exactly how hands-on the training was.

Emergency Response Equipment in Kingston, NY

The equipment used for vehicle extractions (one of the most popular tools being the Jaws of Life) vary depending on the specific job. There are cutting tools that can shear through the thick support beams of nearly any vehicle, as well as spreaders (below) that can be used to create a large enough gap to extract a trapped driver.

With help from Dan's Towing and Kingston West recycling, pre-smashed vehicles were "posed" and made available to the KFD for training purposes. Like with any training, the hours spent practicing techniques in a controlled environment is meant to result in better responses to real-life situations. Speaking of which, check out some local rescues, including the daring use of a helicopter to help a stranded hiker, below.

