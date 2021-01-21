Fatal Accident Involving Hudson Valley School Bus Shuts Down Road

A major road in the Hudson Valley was closed for several hours during rush hour following a fatal crash involving a school bus.

On Wednesday around 2 p.m., parts of Route 9D in Fishkill was closed due to an accident involving a school bus and motor vehicle.

"Route 9D, one-half mile north of Red Schoolhouse Road, is closed in both directions. (An) extended closure is expected due to a serious motor vehicle accident," the Town of Fishkill Police Department wrote on Facebook.

NY-Alert later confirmed the accident was fatal.

"Road Closure: N/S NY 9D between Red Schoolhouse Road & Baxtertown Road - V/Fishkill - Dutchess Co.- due to Fatal Crash involving School Bus blocking all lanes," NY-Alert wrote.

Route 9D reopened around 6:45 p.m., according to NY-Alert.

"CLEARED: Road Closure: N/S NY 9D between Red Schoolhouse Road & Baxtertown Road - V/Fishkill - Dutchess Co.- following (a) fatality, all lanes reopened," NY-Alert said in an update.

New York State Police told Action News Service the person in the vehicle sustained fatal injuries. The person's name hasn't been released.

The bus driver was removed from the bus and taken to Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall in Newburgh for undisclosed injuries.

Police haven't released details on the cause of the accident or if the bus driver will face any charges. Below is video from the scene of the crash, sent to Hudson Valley Post.

