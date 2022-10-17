‘Experts’ Seize 580 Fake IDs in New York, Over 550 Teens Charged

New York State "experts" seized 580 fake IDs during a crackdown on underage drinking.

On Friday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that over 550 people received tickets for using fake IDs to purchase alcohol.

"New York has so many wonderful venues for live music, and we want people to enjoy them safely," Hochul said. "By ramping up our enforcement efforts, we will help prevent underage New Yorkers from purchasing alcohol and lower the risk of driving while intoxicated. The safety of our young people is paramount, and I am grateful to the Department of Motor Vehicles and its partners for their efforts to help ensure the safety of New Yorkers."

Below are the citations and fake ID seizures by regions in New York:

The Hudson Valley was not mentioned in the report.

The tickets were written during the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles' seasonal crackdown on the use of fake identification to purchase alcoholic beverages, officials say.

"Underage drinking can result in multiple health problems for young people, including a greater risk of developing a substance use disorder later in life. We must continue engaging in these prevention efforts to help keep young people safe," New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports Commissioner Chinazo Cunningham said.

Investigators from the DMV used what officials call "sophisticated equipment" to scan and detect fraudulent IDs.

"DMV investigators are experts in spotting fake IDs and use state of the art equipment to validate the authenticity of an ID, so fakes are not worth buying. If you're under 21, we urge you to just enjoy the music and don't risk your life, your safety and the safety of others by consuming alcohol," Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder said.

Most IDs Seized at New York Concert Venues

The operation mostly focused on concert venues. Hochul's office states concerts are "where young people often try to use fake IDs to buy alcohol."

DMV investigators worked with the venues and local law enforcement to try and stop underage drinking and the potential for drunk driving.

"Underage drinking can lead to reckless behavior that can result in dangerous, lifelong consequences," State Liquor Authority Chairman Vincent Bradley said. By working with our partners in the DMV and local law enforcement, the SLA has remained committed to keeping alcohol out of the hands of underage youth. Working collaboratively this summer, we have continued our mission to discourage both businesses from selling to minors as well as young New Yorkers from attempting to purchase alcohol using fake IDs."

