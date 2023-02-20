Elderly Hudson Valley Woman Fatally Hit, New York Driver Flees
A Hudson Valley woman was fatally hit by a car. Following a lengthy investigation, the alleged driver has been arrested.
Over the weekend, the Ramapo Police Department announced an arrest was made following an investigation into what's described as a "fatal hit and run" in the lower Hudson Valley.
Elderly Woman Fatally Hit In Rockland County, New York
On Saturday, Feb. 11 around 9 a.m., Ramapo police responded to Hempstead Lane in the Hillcrest portion of the Town of Ramapo after an 82-year-old woman from the Village of Spring Valley was hit and killed by a vehicle.
The vehicle fled the scene. Police did not release the woman's name.
Following an investigation, police arrested a Spring Valley man.
Spring Valley, New York Man Accused Of Fatally Hitting Woman, Fleeing Scene
On Thursday, Feb. 16, Ramapo police detectives and members of the Ramapo Crash Investigation Unit arrested the alleged driver of the vehicle, 26-year-old Bryan Castillo-Solorzano of Spring Valley.
Castillo-Solorzano was charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident that resulted in the death of another, a felony.
Police did not say how their investigation led to the arrest.
"Due to the sensitive nature of the investigation, limited details were shared with the
public," police stated in a press release.
Cash bail was set at $75,000. After arraignment, he was transferred to Rockland County Jail.