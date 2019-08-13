Elderly Hudson Valley Man Dead, Wife Critically Injured in Crash

An elderly Hudson Valley man was killed and his wife is fighting for her life after their car collided with a tractor-trailer.

On Monday around 12:15 p.m., New York State Police responded to the intersection of Pulaski Highway and Pumpkin Swamp Road in the Town of Goshen for a report of a car and tractor-trailer personal injury automobile accident.

An investigation revealed that a 2018 Ford Edge, driven by 80-year-old Anthony P. Galimi of Crestwood, was stopped at a stop sign on Pumpkin Swamp Road and trying to make a left-turn onto Pulaski Highway. A tractor-trailer was heading north on Pulaski Highway and hit the Ford after the Ford entered the intersection while trying to head South on Pulaski Highway, police say.

The Ford overturned after it was hit by the tractor-trailer. Galimi was taken to Orange Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased by the emergency room doctor.

His passenger, his wife, 76-year-old Georgeanna L. Galimi, was airlifted to Westchester Medical Center where she is currently listed in critical condition, police say.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 46-year-old man from Youngsville, wasn't injured. As of this writing, no charges have been filed.

