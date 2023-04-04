Eastdale Village Brings Back Popular Second Fridays For 2023 Season
It seems hard to remember life before the ever-expanding Eastdale Village Town Center in Poughkeepsie, NY. It feels like every few weeks we learn about another business making its way to Eastdale or opening a second location there.
As someone born and raised in the Hudson Valley, this shopping, entertainment, dining and housing community is something that the area definitely needed and is benefitting from.
An exciting announcement came recently regarding an annual event that will be returning to Eastdale for the third year in 2023 - Welcome back Second Fridays!
Eastdale Village Announces Second Friday Schedule For 2023
As a parent of an elementary-aged student in the Hudson Valley, I live for no-cost/low-cost family-friendly events, especially if they are happening regularly and aren't just a one-time deal.
Now entering its third year, the Hudson Valley is invited to celebrate every 'Second Friday' alongside the Eastdale Avenue businesses for Second Fridays at Eastdale Village.
This family-friendly event will not only bring attendees to the businesses operating at Eastdale but will also bring food trucks and local bands to the square. Just like years past, visitors are invited to fill the square with chairs and blankets, sit alongside shops at the bistro tables, and take in the sights and sounds of the Friday evening events.
READ MORE: Dutchess Ambulatory Surgical Center to Open at Eastdale Village
Live Music and Food Truck Schedule For Second Fridays at Eastdale Village
Here's the 2023 Second Friday at Eastdale Village lineup:
- Friday, May 12th
- Music: Red Barn Band
- Food: Frites of NY, and The Grille Wagon
- Friday, June 9th
- Music: Jungle Love
- Food: The Cluck Truck, and The Grille Wagon
- Friday, July 14th
- Music: Probable Cause Band
- Food: Frites of NY, and Cousins Maine Lobster
- Friday, August 11th
- Music: BluCRUSH
- Food: Frites of NY
- Friday, September 8th
- Music: Jumpstart
- Food: The Cluck Truck, and The Grille Wagon
- Friday, October 13th
- Music: The Vibe
- Food: The Cluck Truck, and The Grille Wagon