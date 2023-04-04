Eastdale Village Brings Back Popular Second Fridays For 2023 Season

It seems hard to remember life before the ever-expanding Eastdale Village Town Center in Poughkeepsie, NY. It feels like every few weeks we learn about another business making its way to Eastdale or opening a second location there.

As someone born and raised in the Hudson Valley, this shopping, entertainment, dining and housing community is something that the area definitely needed and is benefitting from.

An exciting announcement came recently regarding an annual event that will be returning to Eastdale for the third year in 2023 - Welcome back Second Fridays!

Eastdale Village Announces Second Friday Schedule For 2023

As a parent of an elementary-aged student in the Hudson Valley, I live for no-cost/low-cost family-friendly events, especially if they are happening regularly and aren't just a one-time deal.

Now entering its third year, the Hudson Valley is invited to celebrate every 'Second Friday' alongside the Eastdale Avenue businesses for Second Fridays at Eastdale Village.

This family-friendly event will not only bring attendees to the businesses operating at Eastdale but will also bring food trucks and local bands to the square. Just like years past, visitors are invited to fill the square with chairs and blankets, sit alongside shops at the bistro tables, and take in the sights and sounds of the Friday evening events.

Live Music and Food Truck Schedule For Second Fridays at Eastdale Village

With spring officially here and the weather getting warmer, the 2023 season will be upon us before we know it, and we will be looking forward to spending the second Friday of each month enjoying the live music and food trucks.

While The Bar on West and Main will have wine and beer for sale, various food trucks will be on-site with family-friendly menus each second Friday. All events will be first come first serve when it comes to seating, no reservations are necessary.

Here's the 2023 Second Friday at Eastdale Village lineup:

Friday, May 12th Music: Red Barn Band Food: Frites of NY, and The Grille Wagon

Friday, June 9th Music: Jungle Love Food: The Cluck Truck, and The Grille Wagon

Friday, July 14th Music: Probable Cause Band Food: Frites of NY, and Cousins Maine Lobster

Friday, August 11th Music: BluCRUSH Food: Frites of NY

Friday, September 8th Music: Jumpstart Food: The Cluck Truck, and The Grille Wagon

Friday, October 13th Music: The Vibe Food: The Cluck Truck, and The Grille Wagon



