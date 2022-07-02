Massive Impaired Driving Crackdown Planned in NY for Weekend

Make a plan to have a ride if you plan on drinking this weekend. Fourth of July weekend is literally right around the corner and many people go all out to celebrate. Alcohol is usually involved in any kind of celebration whether it's going to the beach, attending a bbq, or having your own party. Law enforcement officials are warning residents that they will be out in full force this weekend to help protect everyone.

What exactly will be happening in the Hudson Valley?

According to the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office, they will be participating in a statewide STOP-DWI Fourth of July Crackdown. Police across the state will be out and will aggressively target those who put others at risk with impaired driving.

When will the special enforcement start?

The special effort will start on Friday, July 1st, and goes through Monday, July 4th. This will cover the major travel days and the whole long weekend.

Why are law enforcement agencies doing this?

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, over 11,000 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes that involved an alcohol-impaired driver in 2020, ugh. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration also said large visibility engagement community campaigns like crackdowns can reportedly reduce impaired driving fatalities by as much as 20 percent.

It's a good reminder to be careful over the weekend and thank you to the law enforcement agencies for running the crackdown, be safe out there.

