The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office is asking for public assistance after a recent theft happened in the area.

Local businesses have had to go through a lot lately and some of them have just now been able to get back on their feet. When you hear stories about theft or burglary, it's just awful and it's terrible to think that there are people out in this world who steal from others.

I recently saw a Facebook post that was very upsetting and shows the dark side of humanity.

What Incident Happened at a Local Hudson Valley Business?

According to the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office, a large theft reportedly took place at a Hudson Valley business. This is the crazy part, it was a yellow 1989 Dresser Loader, Model 515B. Yikes, the incident allegedly happened on October 17th around 4:00 p.m. Not a lot is known about what allegedly happened, but I can only imagine how everyone felt when they noticed this essential piece of equipment was missing.

How Can You Help?

The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help with trying to solve the crime. Anyone who has information on what happened is being asked to contact the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office at (845)-486-3820 or DCSO Tip Line at (845)- 605-CLUE (2583).

We'll keep you updated as we get more details.

Since we are talking about serious things, here's the latest information on gun violence in New York and new laws we should all be aware of:

