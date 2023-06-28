Elderly Hudson Valley Woman Killed Pulling Out Of Driveway

An elderly woman tragically lost her life pulling out of a driveway in the Hudson Valley.

The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office confirmed an investigation into a two-vehicle fatal crash.

Fatal Crash In Dutchess County

The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Route 55 in the Town of Dover, the Hamlet of Wingdale, at about 9:40 a.m. on Monday.

The preliminary investigation revealed that 80-year-old Valerie G. Parson of Wingdale, New York drove a 2011 Mazda3 sedan from a private driveway onto Route 55 and was hit by a 2015 Kenworth truck traveling eastbound on Route 55.

The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office believes the primary factor in the crash appears to be Parson's failure to yield the right of way.

Elderly Woman Killed In Crash With Truck In Dutchess County, New York

Parsons suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash. She was pronounced dead at the scene, Monday morning.

"The investigation is continuing by members of the Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau and Crash Investigation Unit. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Dutchess County Medical Examiner and the J.H. Ketcham Hose Company, and more information may be released as it becomes available," the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office stated.

