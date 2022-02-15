With a title like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness we were expecting to see some interesting cameos in the film. But we have to admit: We were jaw-on-the-floor shocked to hear Patrick Stewart’s voice in the new Doctor Strange Super Bowl trailer. But is this the Professor X we know from the Fox X-Men movies? The one from the Marvel Comics universe? Or maybe some sinister variant, like the ones we saw of Loki in Loki?

On our latest Doctor Strange video, we try to answer questions like that, and take a deep dive into that new Doctor Strange trailer to find all the Easter eggs, hidden references, and little clues to the Multiverse of Madness you might have missed. We also discuss the reference to What If...? on the movie’s poster, exactly where (or when!) Strange might be in that scene where he meets Patrick Stewart, and whether we really might see Tom Cruise playing a variant of Iron Man as part of the Illuminati. Check out all the Easter eggs below:

