Jeter’s NY Mansion Strikes Out, Gigantic Mark Down For Auction

Even if you haven't been in the market to buy or sell a home lately, chances are you've heard some horror stories about someone who has. This story, though, involves a larger price tag, and even a bigger price cut, then you and I have probably ever thought about.

The 9,000 square foot Orange County castle formerly occupied by New York Yankees legend, The Captain, Derek Jeter, is still on the market, and now headed for auction with a reported starting bid set for $6.5 million, half of a prior listing price.

Derek Jeter's Former Orange County Castle Up For Auction

A historic 'castle' located on Greenwood Lake, Orange County is no ordinary real estate find. Derek Jeter has ties to this home dating back to his childhood days, though it has certainly expanded since the castle was built in 1903. The current home comes complete with a replica of the Statue of Liberty, lakefront guesthouse (with a watchtower), pool house, 4 kitchens, a medieval looking stonewall surrounding the property and even a 'baseball-diamond shaped infinity pool that flows into a lagoon.

Back in 2018 the mansion went on the market for $14.75 million, years later, in 2021 after some pretty significant renovations, Jeter was reportedly hoping to make $14 million in profits from the sale. Just a few months back, the multi-million dollar home, one of the most expensive on the market in the area, was still sitting idle. Fast forward to November of 2022, after no movement the home is headed for the auction block at less than half the initial listing price, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Reports indicate that after all these years without any buyers, the home, also known as the 'Tiedmann Castle' after Jeter's grandfather's adoptive parents, will be heading to auction with a minimum starting bid of $6.5 million, with a December 15th 4pm deadline for bids. In addition to the amenities and one-of-a-kind details listed above, the 4 acre lakefront property also includes a boat house, boat dock, gardens, and, according to the New York Post, 'most furnishings are included in the sale of the property.'

If that price tag is still just a bit too steep, Lou Gehrig's former Westchester County home was listed for a mere $1.5 million recently....

