Def Leppard Set to Begin Work on Next Album

a Def Leppard will enter the studio on February 1 to begin recording its first new studio effort since 2008's No. 5 Billboard hit 'Songs from the Sparkle Lounge.'

Guitarist Phil Collen says the band, which has been rejuvenated by a celebrated Vegas residency, is thrilled with the early demos. Collen earlier said that the group hoped to tap into some of the raw, in-the-studio approach used for 1996's 'Slang.' "We're all excited and buzzy about new material," Collen says. "I can't remember the last time we were like that."

Def Leppard spent this past spring at the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas performing 1987's ‘Hysteria,’ and then played the album — which includes ‘Pour Some Sugar on Me,’ ‘Armageddon It’ and ‘Love Bites,’ among other classics — in its entirety again at France’s Hellfest.