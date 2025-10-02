Biggest Changes in Years Now Required For New York Hunters

Deer season in New York State is coming with some of the biggest changes hunters have seen in years.

In June, the Department of Environmental Conservation hinted at some technology advances that hunters would need to adjust to. Now, those changes have officially rolled out.

Canva Canva loading...

Hunting Goes Digital in New York State

One of the biggest adjustments will be the introduction of electronic tags. Hunters now have the choice of carrying traditional paper licenses and tags or using the HuntFishNY mobile app. With the app, hunters can keep their licenses and tags on their phone, report a harvest instantly, and even submit reports when cell service is spotty. Those who use the e-tag option won’t need to attach a physical tag to their deer, bear, or turkey while transporting or storing it at home. If the animal is left with a taxidermist or processor, however, hunters will still need to create a simple tag with their name, ID number, and confirmation code.

Paper tags aren’t going away, but hunters who stick with them will need to adjust to a tighter reporting deadline. Instead of a week, harvests must now be reported within 48 hours. The DEC says the change is aimed at encouraging timely reporting and giving conservation officers better oversight in the field.

Canva Canva loading...

Youth Hunters Have More Opportunities in New York State

Youth hunters will also notice an expanded opportunity. According to the DEC, young sportsmen and women can now earn an additional season tag, something officials say will help foster the next generation of hunters while boosting deer management efforts statewide.

Hunting remains a tradition for countless families across New York, but this year will require some extra attention to the details. Whether hunters go digital with their tags or stay old-school with paper, the new rules are now in effect and will be enforced throughout the season.

300 of these Majestic White Deer Live in Upstate NY!