A new podcast takes a deep dive into the "chilling" unsolved murder of a Hudson Valley restaurant owner, a World War II Veteran and father of seven.

On January 10, 1971, New York State Police responded to the former Cattle Car Restaurant, located on State Route 22 between the Towns of Wingdale and Pawling, to investigate an apparent homicide.

Emile R. Zaniboni, 49, of Pawling, who owned the restaurant, was found dead in the bar area of the eatery by his wife and daughter.

The restaurant appeared to be in disarray; bar stools had been turned over and coin boxes had been removed from the jukebox and cigarette machines, police say. An investigation revealed that Zaniboni died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds to his torso. Zaniboni was last seen at the restaurant the night before his murder by another employee.

The Murder Sheet, a podcast that looks into the phenomenon of restaurant homicides, takes a "new deep dive" into Zaniboni's murder in its latest episode.

The episode called "The Killing at the Cattle Car: The Unsolved Murder of Emile Zaniboni" will feature:

A visit to the isolated stretch of road where the Cattle Car was located.

An interview with Abbott Brant, the reporter who covered the cold case in-depth for the Poughkeepsie Journal.

A recounting of the baffling facts in the case, and possible motives.

"The details of the crime pose some chilling possibilities, but the unsolved case continues to haunt Dutchess County. No one has ever been brought to justice for killing the World War II veteran and father of seven.," The Murder Sheet stated in a press release about the episode.

Co-creators Áine Cain and Kevin Greenlee discuss in-depth stories of haunting restaurant crimes. Kevin is an Indianapolis lawyer and Áine is a journalist from Westchester County.

The podcast about the Zaniboni murder is scheduled to drop on the morning of Tuesday, February 16. You can listen to The Murder Sheet HERE.

