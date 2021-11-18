Dee Snider Officiates Rusty Eye Bassist’s Wedding

"Is that a Twisted Sister pin on your wedding officiant uniform?" Yes, that's right, Twisted Sister's own Dee Snider served as the wedding officiant recently at the wedding of a fellow rocker, Mr. Rust, the bassist and co-vocalist of Rusty Eye.

According to Rust, Twisted Sister had always been an influence for him and his band. He goes on to say, "When I was six-years-old someone gave me the remixed version of Under the Blade on vinyl and since then Twisted Sister has been one of my favorite bands."

Mr. Rust and his wife Teresa Gallo are both metal and horror fans, which "made Dee Snider the perfect officiant to marry us." The iconic vocalist has officiated weddings in the past for Twiggy Ramirez, Adam Greene and his own son Jesse Blaze Snider.

The bassist noted that all of them "are already divorced...but he says he's got a good feeling about us as he believes in marriage and shortly before our wedding, he had celebrated his 40th wedding anniversary."

As far as wedding officiants, we imagine Dee Snider saying "if ain't me, it's crap." The couple was married on Nov. 6 at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel in Hollywood and the video was posted on Rusty Eye's YouTube.

The wedding party walked down the aisle donning all black, the bride included, minus her white veil and gray ruffles on her dress.

So how did Dee end up officiating the wedding? Snider says the main two reasons why was that "I'm a heavy metal rock star and I'm a horror icon and these two love horror and heavy metal. What else is there?"

He adds, "if you're lucky enough to find a good one you hang on for dear life and from what I've learned about these two, Teresa and the man of many names it seems that they have found good ones."

You can watch Dee Snider officiate Mr. Rust and Teresa's wedding below.

Dee Snider Officiates the Wedding of Mr. Rust and Teresa Gallo