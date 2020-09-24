DEC Announces Bowhunting Seasons for Deer and Bear

The DEC has announced that the bowhunting seasons for deer and bear begin in the Northern Zone on September 27, and in the Southern Zone on October 1.

The DEC is also reminding hunters to apply for deer management permits by the deadline of October 1. DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said:

New York's skilled bowhunters can find great opportunities for big game in forests and fields throughout the state. With mild weather and longer days, the early bow season is the perfect time to be in the woods and an opportunity to introduce new hunters to deer and bear hunting. Be sure to continue following precautions to keep you and others safe when afield this hunting season

In regards to the deer management permits, hunters must apply by October 1. The application fee is $10. The fee is waived for junior hunters and Lifetime License holders who purchased a Lifetime License prior to Oct. 1, 2009.

Hunters who have purchased a hunting license are eligible to apply for up to two deer management permits that may be used to harvest antlerless deer. The antlerless deer harvest is crucial in order to balance the deer herd.