Dave Grohl Shares Recurring Dream About Kurt Cobain

Dave Grohl shared the recurring dream he has about late Nirvana bandmate Kurt Cobain, saying it always started brightly before turning sour.

Grohl has previously said he often thinks about Cobain, who took his own life in 1994 and so started a chain reaction that led to the formation of the Foo Fighters.

“They always give me this initial burst of happiness and joy, because Kurt is always in them,” Grohl told the Independent in a new interview. “It’s like: ‘Oh! he’s still alive!’ There’s never any explanation for that. Just that lovely feeling. Then it all goes wrong when we go on stage. There’s no one in the audience and my drum sticks stretch to the size of telephone poles.”

Regardless, he argued that the visions signified something important. “I honestly believe there is some energy or interconnectivity that makes those encounters more than just dreams. I’m not a psychic or anything like that. But I do believe there’s an energy to those dreams that makes them more than hallucinations.”

Grohl said the act of starting to record his own songs after Cobain’s passing was a “form of purge or exorcism, to just fucking do something, anything.” The rocker added that writing new tunes gave him “something to look forward to."

"I’m a hopeful person and I need a reason to get up and get excited each morning. I had no idea that would turn into a quarter of a century of a career," the Foo Fighters frontman admitted. "But for the past 25 years I’ve been locked into this same cycle. We record a record, we go round the planet three f***ing times with it and say we’re never doing that again. We’re exhausted. We never want to see an instrument again. Two weeks later, I’m on the couch writing another record.”

Foo Fighters’ 10th album Medicine at Midnight is released on Feb. 5.