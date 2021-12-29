DA: Sexual Allegations Against Cuomo in Hudson Valley ‘Credible’

Alleged unwanted kisses from former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the Hudson Valley were found to be "credible."

Get our free mobile app

Officials in the Hudson Valley conducted what they say was a "thorough investigation" into allegations reported by two women against former Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Both occurred in Westchester County.

Getty Images

A woman, identified as Trooper 1 in the Attorney General's Report, alleged that when Cuomo was the Governor and Trooper 1 was a member of his detail and on duty at his home in Mount Kisco, she asked the Governor if he needed anything and he responded by asking her if he could kiss her.

Anthony Lando Julia B Fee Sotheby's International Realty

More photos of Cuomo's $2.3 million Hudson Valley home are below.

She indicated that she was concerned about the ramifications of denying the Governor’s request and so she said “sure.”

The Governor then kissed her on the cheek and, as indicated in the Attorney General’s report, “said something to the effect of, ‘Oh, I'm not supposed to do that,' or ‘Unless that's against the rules.’”

Getty Images

A second woman has alleged that Cuomo grabbed her arm, pulled her toward him, and kissed her on the cheek without seeking permission.

Getty Images

The woman says this happened while the two were at an event at White Plains High School.

Google

The Westchester County District Attorney’s Office reports that while the reports are credible, criminal charges can't be pursued.

Getty Images

"Our investigation found credible evidence to conclude that the alleged conduct in both instances described above did occur. However, in both instances, my Office has determined that, although the allegations and witnesses were credible, and the conduct concerning, we cannot pursue criminal charges due to the statutory requirements of the criminal laws of New York. This conclusion is unrelated to any possible civil liability which is beyond the scope of a District Attorney’s jurisdiction, which focuses solely on criminal laws," Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Roach stated.

Roach went on to state:

We continue to recognize the bravery of the women and witnesses who have cooperated with law enforcement and we remain committed to supporting them and all survivors. As in all cases of alleged misconduct, my Office will investigate such claims irrespective of the position or status of the accusers or the accused. We thank the Attorney General, the State Assembly and our sister DA Offices for their collaboration and cooperation.

Sneak Peek of Cuomo's $2.3 Million Lower Hudson Valley Home

Fall From Grace: The 21-Year Transformation of Andrew Cuomo in New York Take a look at the shocking 21-year transformation of Andrew Cuomo. From hanging with supermodels in 2000 to becoming governor and then resigning.

5 New York Schools Districts Ranked in Top 10 in America

Over 60 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

New York Counties With Highest, Lowest COVID Vaccine Rates

'Hudson Valley's Premier Restaurant, Bar' Opening Newburgh Waterfront Location A very popular and award-winning Hudson Valley restaurant and bar is opening a new waterfront location. We got a sneak peek of the menu and location.

All-Time COVID Cases Per County in New York

Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 80 Businesses

Help Needed Finding The 39 Most Wanted in New York

Top 5 Best Places to Live in New York

While no place in the Hudson Valley made the list, the region has received a ton of praise recently.

Hudson Valley Towns Honored

Air-Breathing Fish That Eats Animals Found in Hudson Valley, New York An invasive fish from Asia that can live on land for days and uses its sharp teeth to eat animals has been spotted in the Hudson Valley and other parts of New York State.

Look Inside: Aston Martin Designs First Hudson Valley Home Luxury carmaker Aston Martin has designed an insane home in the Hudson Valley that's now on the market. The home is called one of the "most exciting and sophisticated to be built in the Hudson Valley."

Shocking Photos Show Ida's Devastation in New York, Hudson Valley Images of the Hudson Valley, mostly under water, after Tropical Depression Ida