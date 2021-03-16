Crazy Cornwall Mansion Has Panoramic Hudson River Views

Want gorgeous waterfront views but don't want to leave the Hudson Valley? Say no more.

If you're looking for a new place to live, you don't have to look further than the Hudson Valley. The region is in no lack of stunning homes for sale. Right in Cornwall-on-Hudson, there is a crazy mansion for sale. The house itself is huge, but it also has panoramic views of the Hudson River. According to the listing, they're asking for just above $2 million. Look through pictures of the house below.

