Costs $20 More To Fill Up Gas Tank in New York, Expected To Rise
Gas prices across New York State have reached their highest point in seven years and officials say it's "still going up."
The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by nearly six cents in the past five days to $3.378, according to Triple-A.
"Compared to the price of gas a year ago, it now costs consumers about $17 more to fill up their vehicles,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said. “That’s the cost of a large pizza with toppings. And unfortunately, it doesn’t look like drivers will be finding relief at the pump any time soon.”
One year ago the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline was $2.166. Sadly it doesn't look like the pain at the pump will end anytime soon.
Yesterday, President Biden said there's no immediate solution adding relief likely won't come until after the holidays. He blamed soaring prices on "the supply being withheld."
Triple-A believes the surge in gas prices is due to more people driving and a lower supply.
"With the US economy recovering from the depths of the pandemic, demand for gas has gone up, but supply is tight. Higher demand coupled with a decline in stocks, alongside elevated crude prices, has put upward market pressure on pump prices," Triple-A states.
One gas station in California was charging $7.59 for a gallon of gas. Here in New York, the average price for a gallon of regular gas is $3.51 which is about $1.25 more than a year ago.
Drivers in the Hudson Valley are paying about $3.50 for a gallon of gas. Below are the updated averages from across New York State, according to Triple-A:
Albany-Schenectady-Troy
Current Average: $3.338
1 Week Ago: $3.238
1 Month Ago: $3.238
1 Year Ago: $2.264
Batavia
Current Average: $3.328
1 Week Ago: $3.255
1 Month Ago: $3.253
1 Year Ago: $2.202
Binghamton
Current Average: $3.35
1 Week Ago: $3.240
1 Month Ago: $3.266
1 Year Ago: $2.170
Buffalo-Niagara Falls
Current Average: $3.308
1 Week Ago: $3.228
1 Month Ago: $3.227
1 Year Ago: $2.218
Dutchess-Putnam County
Current Average: $3.352
1 Week Ago: $3.275
1 Month Ago: $3.241
1 Year Ago: $2.315
Elmira
Current Average: $3.316
1 Week Ago: $3.188
1 Month Ago: $3.218
1 Year Ago: $2.182
Glens Falls
Current Average: $3.387
1 Week Ago: $3.305
1 Month Ago: $3.301
1 Year Ago: $2.338
Ithaca
Current Average: $3.362
1 Week Ago: $3.282
1 Month Ago: $3.269
1 Year Ago: $2.186
Kingston
Current Average: $3.285
1 Week Ago: $3.177
1 Month Ago: $3.228
1 Year Ago: $2.160
Nassau-Suffolk
Current Average: $3.326
1 Week Ago: $3.264
1 Month Ago: $3.280
1 Year Ago: $2.180
New York City
Current Average: $3.413
1 Week Ago: $3.347
1 Month Ago: $3.348
1 Year Ago: $2.284
Rochester
Current Average: $3.358
1 Week Ago: $3.277
1 Month Ago: $3.274
1 Year Ago: $2.238
Syracuse
Current Average: $3.339
1 Week Ago: $3.242
1 Month Ago: $3.241
1 Year Ago: $2.188
Utica-Rome
Current Average: $3.375
1 Week Ago: $3.307
1 Month Ago: $3.295
1 Year Ago: $2.310
Watertown-Fort Drum
Current Average: $3.352
1 Week Ago: $3.270
1 Month Ago: $3.255
1 Year Ago: $2.296
White Plains
Current Average: $3.428
1 Week Ago: $3.344
1 Month Ago: $3.315
1 Year Ago: $2.371