A New York man was arrested after he was allegedly found with around $60,000 worth of illegal weed in the Hudson Valley.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Monday around 3 a.m., New York State Police from Orange County pulled over a vehicle on I-87 in the Town of Newburgh for an alleged vehicle and traffic violation.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

During the interview of the driver, a probable cause to search the vehicle was established, police say. Officials did not release what the alleged probable cause to search the vehicle was.

During the search of the car, the driver, 20-year-old Roqun T. Caban of Utica was found to be in possession of approximately 24 pounds of marijuana, according to New York State Police.

Caban was taken into custody and transported to State Police headquarters in Newburgh where he was processed and charged with first-degree criminal possession of marijuana 1st degree, a class C felony.

He was released with an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Newburgh Court on April 5.

The street value of a pound of pot in New York ranges from $1,600 to $2,500, according to Budzu.

On Wednesday, New York State lawmakers said they reached a deal that will legalize marijuana. The deal legalizes marijuana use for adults 21-years and old. The deal also includes a 13 percent sales tax. 9 percent of the sales tax goes to New York with 4 percent going to local governments.

The deal will also reportedly allow New Yorkers to buy and possess up to three ounces of weed and grow plants for personal use.

Keep Reading:

LOOK: Stunning vintage photos capture the beauty of America's national parks Today these parks are located throughout the country in 25 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The land encompassing them was either purchased or donated, though much of it had been inhabited by native people for thousands of years before the founding of the United States. These areas are protected and revered as educational resources about the natural world, and as spaces for exploration.

Keep scrolling for 50 vintage photos that show the beauty of America's national parks.

