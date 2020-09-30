Cops Continue to Investigate Murder of Hudson Valley Deli Owner

Police continue to ask for help as they investigate the murder of a Hudson Valley deli owner.

On Tuesday, on what officials call "Cold Case Tuesday," New York State Police announced officials are continuing to investigate the 1990 murder of a deli owner in Orange County.

The New York State Police Middletown Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Troop F Major Crimes continues to investigate the murder of Fair Oaks Deli owner, Hasmukh “Harry” T. Shah, age 39.

An investigation revealed at approximately 10:00 p.m. on February 20, 1990, Shah was shot and killed in an apparent robbery attempt in the parking lot of the Fair Oaks Deli on Bloomingburg Road, in the town of Wallkill.

According to police, Shah had just closed the deli and was seated in the driver’s seat of his vehicle when he was approached by an unknown man who demanded money and then proceeded to shoot Shah several times.

The suspect fled on foot towards a light subcompact vehicle that appeared to be waiting for the suspect on Bloomingburg Road. The suspect got into the passenger’s seat of the vehicle and it fled the scene traveling in a northerly direction.

The suspect was described by New York State Police as being a heavyset black or Hispanic male, approximately 5 feet 8 inches, in his mid-20’s, with wavy black hair parted in the middle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Joseph Gallagher, SP Middletown, or Investigator Brad Natalizio, Troop F Major Crimes, at 845-344-5300.