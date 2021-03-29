Cop With Ties To Hudson Valley Fatally Hit By Distracted Driver

Flags will be at half-staff across the Hudson Valley in honor of a police officer who died after he was killed helping out a disabled car.

New York State Police Acting Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen announced "with great sadness" the line of duty death of New York State Police trooper Joseph Gallagher.

Trooper Gallagher passed away on March 26, 2021, three years after he was struck by a vehicle while on duty assisting a disabled motorist.

On December 18, 2017, Gallagher was struck by a vehicle while assisting a disabled motorist on the overpass from the westbound Long Island Expressway to southbound Sagtikos Parkway.

Trooper Gallagher had been a member of the State Police since 2014 and was previously assigned to Troop F and Troop T. Troop F covers Rockland, Orange, Sullivan, Ulster and Greene counties. Troop T patrols the New York State Thruway. He was last assigned to SP Brentwood.

Gov. Cuomo ordered flags on state government buildings to be flown at half-staff in honor of New York State Trooper Joseph Gallagher.

"Trooper Gallagher is a hero to all New Yorkers — he dedicated his life to public service and worked to keep us safe," Cuomo stated. "His tragic passing is a reminder of the selfless actions so many brave first responders take each day. We will never forget him, and to honor his memory, I am directing flags be flown at half-staff to honor his memory."

He is survived by his wife, two children, parents, sister and brothers.

