Construction Closing Many Hudson Valley Roads For Months

Construction throughout the Hudson Valley could impact your commute for the next few months.

On Friday, the Sullivan County Division of Public Works announced officials will be closing a portion of Town Highway 37 (Peters Road), in the Town of Fremont, to replace County Bridge 431.

The bridge is located approximately 1.6 miles north of the intersection of County Road 121 (North Branch Road) and Pleasant Valley Road.

The section of Peters Road is scheduled to be closed to all traffic starting at 8 a.m. on April 19 and will remain closed for approximately 8 weeks.

The Town of Wappinger advised drivers that reconstruction on Old Hopewell Road (County Route 28) resumed in mid-March and is expected to continue until 2022.

Sections of the road will have alternating lane closures as crews work along the shoulders. If travel through the construction area cannot be avoided drivers are told to plan for additional time and exercise extra caution.

Dutchess County officials also "encourage" drivers to "seek alternate routes and to avoid Old Hopewell Road" on weekdays between 7 a .m. and 4 p.m. because there will be lane closures and delays.

Central Hudson is doing work in Dutchess, Ulster and Orange counties that will lead to closures and delays for many roads, CLICK HERE for more information.

