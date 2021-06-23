Concert Announcement-Elton John Says Goodbye to Upstate New York

Elton John says goodbye to Upstate New York with a stop in Syracuse along the "Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour". Elton's performance will take place at the Carrier Dome on Saturday September 10, 2022. According to Elton John, tickets go on sale to the general public Wednesday June 30th. "Rocket Club" members will have access to tickets starting Friday June 25th.

Here are other Elton John dates in the Northeast:

Friday, July 15, 2022 - Philadelphia - Citizens Bank Park

- Philadelphia - Citizens Bank Park Saturday, July 23, 2022 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

- East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium Thursday, July 28, 2022 - Foxboro, MA - Gillette Stadium

- Foxboro, MA - Gillette Stadium Saturday, September 10, 2022 - Syracuse, NY - Carrier Dome

- Syracuse, NY - Carrier Dome Friday, September 16, 2022 - Pittsburgh, PA - PNC Park

This Elton John tour will wrap up with 2 dates in Los Angeles, California on November 19th and 20th at Dodgers Stadium. According to Variety, Elton John announced his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour,” three years ago but due to the pandemic everything was placed on hold.

Hello, all you wonderful fans out there. I’m coming to you today with an announcement I’ve been working towards for, well, all my life: the shows that I announce today will be my final tour dates ever in North America and Europe. I’m going to go out in the biggest possible way, performing at my very best, with the most spectacular production I’ve ever had, playing in places that have meant so much to me throughout my career. - Elton John

