Company in Hudson Valley Looking to Hire 1,400 Employees

A company in the Hudson Valley plans to hire 1,400 employees.

Gap wants to hire 1,400 employees for the holiday season at the company's Fishkill Distribution Center, a Gap spokesperson confirmed to Hudson Valley Post.

"Seasonal associates will enjoy best-in-class benefits and the same merchandise discount as the company’s current associates, just in time for holiday gifting: 50 percent off regular-priced merchandise at Gap, Banana Republic and Old Navy stores; 30 percent off at Outlet and Factory stores; and 25 percent off at Athleta stores. Benefits include access to wellness offerings and services such as flu shots, Telehealth on-demand physician video sessions, family support such as back-up childcare and access to daycare services, as well as discounts on vision and dental programs. Additionally, as a partner of Time to Vote and Power to the Polls, Gap Inc. will provide all employees, including seasonal and part-time store employees, up to three hours of paid time off to vote, as well as providing them with the means and opportunity to serve as poll workers in their communities," Gap wrote in a press release sent to Hudson Valley Post.

Gap says employees will be paid up to $20 an hour and qualified employees can get bonuses up to $1,500.

On Wednesday, Gap is hosting a virtual hiring event for the Fishkill Distribution Center. The virtual hiring event will run from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m and will include virtual interviews on the spot. CLICK HERE to RSVP. Completing an online application prior to the event is strongly encouraged and will speed up the process, officials say.