At his daily briefing yesterday, President Donald Trump shared the results of a study by the Department of Homeland Security of the effects of distinfectants, light, heat, and humidity on the coronavirus. Trump then speculated that perhaps these same things could be used to treat people who are infected with coronavirus.

“I see the disinfectant,” Trump said, “where it knocks it out in a minute — one minute — and is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside, or almost a cleaning? Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that.”

He really said these words. Here is the full video: .

The President’s comments were potent enough that the makers of Lysol actually released a statement warning that “under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion or any other route).”

This is all surreal enough on its own. But in another wild twist, Stephen Colbert almost predicted Trump’s suggested cure exactly when he recorded that night’s episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert earlier in the day. He imagined Trump recommending the popular antiseptic mouthwash Listerine as a miracle coronavirus treatment. Quipping about Trump’s recent recommendations of unproven drugs like hydroxychloroquine as a potential virus cure, Colbert said “You ready for another idea? Boof: Some Listerine! Couldn’t hurt. I mean, it stings. But that’s how you know it’s working.”

Watch Colbert’s joke below.

Please, no one drink Listerine. Also, Colbert might want to look into recording his show later in the day. Otherwise, his fictional jokes will have a hard time competing with reality.