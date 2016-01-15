City of Newburgh Man Convicted of Possessing Child Porn Videos

Update: This article has been updated because the charges were dropped

A City of Newburgh man, who lives near an elementary school, has been found guilty on 31 counts relating to child porn. He faces a maximum of 112 years in prison.

Prosecutors argued that between June 15, 2014 and September 24, 2014, a 46-year-old man used a file-sharing program to download 15 child pornography videos. He then used the file-sharing program to offer one of the videos for others to download.

On September 24, 2014, New York State Police searched the man's City of Newburgh home. His address 55 Gidney Avenue is on the same street as Gams Tech Magnet School. With the help of a search warrant, police seized several items of computer equipment from his home. A forensic analysis on a desktop computer, found in the home, found the child pornography videos in a folder called “My Shared Files.”

Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced he was found guilty of 16 counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child, and 15 counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child.

“Children are the most innocent and vulnerable of all crime victims,” Hoovler said. “Those who possess and disseminate images or videos of children being sexually abused constitute a grave danger to children everywhere. Possessing and disseminating material like that encourages further abuse and exploitation of children. My office will continue to seek lengthy prison sentences for those who possess and disseminate such horrific images.”

He will be sentenced on February 11th. He faces a maximum of seven years in prison for each of the 16 counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child. Each sentence can be served consecutively for a maximum sentence of 112 years.