Alice in Chains were the recipients of the Museum of Pop Culture's 2020 Founders Award, and the virtual celebration took place last night (Dec. 1). Among the all-star lineup of performers was Chris Cornell's eldest daughter, Lily Cornell Silver, who made her live musical debut with an AIC cover.

During the stream, Cornell Silver was introduced by her mother, Susan Silver, who's been Alice in Chains' manager since 1988 and was the manager of Soundgarden while she was married to the late frontman. They had their daughter in 2000.

"The band and I have seen the world together, celebrated many successes and mourned too many losses — including two of the original members of this band, Layne Staley and Mike Starr," Silver recounted.

"After the 2004 tsunami hit Southeast Asia, the three remaining members came back together for a benefit to help the survivors. Their performance reignited their passion and purpose to be Alice in Chains," she continued. "In 2005, they invited William DuVall into the band and they toured tirelessly for the next three years while new music of reclamation and healing brewed inside them."

Alice in Chains released Black Gives Way to Blue, their first full-length release since 1995's Alice in Chains and their first with DuVall on vocals, in 2009.

"When the record was finished, my then nine-year-old daughter Lily asked me, 'Mama, what does Black Gives Way to Blue mean?' I suggested we call her uncle Jerry [Cantrell] and ask him," Silver recalled, as photos of her daughter and Cantrell were presented.

"Jerry ever-so-patiently explained to Lily that sometimes there are very dark and challenging times in life and it may seem like things will never get better. But if you stay strong and keep moving forward and look out on the horizon, you'll start to see a little point of light way out there. And slowly, the black would give way to blue."

Thus, 20-year-old Cornell Silver performed a beautiful rendition of Alice in Chains' 2009 track, "Black Gives Way to Blue," with former Queensryche guitarist Chris DeGarmo. Watch in the stream below — her performance begins at the 1:43:20 mark.

Cornell Silver isn't just a talented musician — she's also a passionate advocate for mental health awareness. This year, she launched the IGTV series Mind Wide Open, where she interviews legendary names in music and mental health professionals about their struggles and advice, especially during the pandemic.

MoPOP Founders Award 2020 - Alice in Chains