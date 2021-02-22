10 Beloved Child Actors Who Quit Show Business

Being a child actor isn’t easy. It’s a life where the struggles of puberty are only matched by the pressures of the entertainment industry. While some child actors continue their careers well into adulthood, others find themselves on a different path. Sometimes, it’s a desire to continue their education or pursue a new calling in life. Other times, it’s simply a decision to leave Hollywood behind.

Here are 10 beloved child actors from movies and television who lead very different lives today.