Chick-fil-A Plans To Open First Hudson Valley, New York Store

Hudson Valley residents may soon be able to feast on Chick-fil-A. The company is trying to open up its first real Hudson Valley restaurant.

Hudson Valley residents will soon be able to order Chick-fil-A at some rest stops across New York and likely in the Hudson Valley.

The news of the popular fast-food chain opening up near the Hudson Valley is exciting. But let's be honest, it's not that exciting because you have to be driving on the New York State Thruway to stop at one.

Well, I've got some better news!

Chick-fil-A is working with officials in the Hudson Valley to open up its first location in the Hudson Valley.

As of now, Hudson Valley residents have to leave New York State to feast on some Chick-fil-A.

According to Chick-fil-A's website, the closest stores to the Hudson Valley are located inside the Danbury Mall, the Paramaus Park Mall, in Brookfield, CT, or Ramsey, NJ.

Chick-fil-A wants to open up a store on Central Park Avenue in Yonkers.

Before the company can start building they must get approval. Officials from Yonkers are currently reviewing Chick-fil-A's application, according to the Fairfield County Business Journal.

Chick-fil-A hopes to demolish a closed bank on Central Park Avenue in Yonkers and turn it into a stand-alone store.

Before that happens, Hudson Valley residents will have to travel out of state or hit up one of the new rest areas.

Chik-fil-A's website states the eatery at the Chittenango Travel Plaza is "opening soon." The Democrat and Chronicle report the Chittenango Travel Plaza, near Syracuse, should open in March along with rest stops at Junius Ponds, Finger Lakes Region and Indian Castle, near Utica.

Rest stops in the Hudson Valley, New Baltimore and Plattekill should reopen in September 2022.

New amenities and services at select service areas will also include:

