Someone Please Explain this Seemingly Provocative HV Church Sign

Ummmm.....it says what?

I'm going to start this off by saying I'm in no way making fun of or being mean to any church or religious beliefs in the area. With that being said, a very interesting and usual message was put up by one local church and motorists who were driving by nearly wrecked their cars when they saw it. Pictures and comments have been flooding social media since yesterday and many people have been wondering if it's an error or if someone forgot a few words in the message.

Where's the sign that's causing so much chaos in the Hudson Valley?

Changepoint Chuch is located on 260 Mill Street and it's right in the City of Poughkeepsie.The church building is very beautiful and it reminds you of one of those churches you'd see in a New England magazine. However, the sign at the church is causing a bit of a stir in the area.

What exactly does the sign say?

Gary Caldwell/Canva Gary Caldwell/Canva loading...

Maybe it's a special reading we don't know about? Was it an error? Do we all have dirty minds? The sign says "Forgiveness is to swallow when you want to spit". I'm just going to leave it at that....

Reactions throughout the Hudson Valley:

As you can imagine local Facebook groups received a ton of comments and messages when residents saw the sign. Some said:

"The church has the best signs",

"WOW!!!",

"Is that real?"

"Bet that church will be full on Sunday"

"Oh man you made my day"

"Amen"

"Dumb sign maker, or naive. or....yikes"

We reached out to the church for a comment, but we haven't heard back from them yet. We'll keep you posted on the details.

