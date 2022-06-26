Luxurious Hudson Valley Castle with Lagoon Owned by Iconic Yankee

Every time I think I've found the most opulent property for sale in the Hudson Valley, Zillow says "hold my beer". This $9.5 million castle in Orange County NY comes with a waterfall, infinity pool, FOUR kitchens, and even its own lagoon. Oh, and it has been owned by one of the most famous Yankees in history.

Castle for Sale in the Hudson Valley, NY

Now this isn't the first castle we've come across on our million-dollar real estate tour across the Hudson Valley. This amazing mansion in Kingston, NY even has its own secret tunnel (more on that later). Tunnels are cool, especially if you want to play secret agent, but this castle was owned by non other than #2... The Captain... Derek Jeter.

Mansion in Greenwood Lake, NY

If you have the nearly $10 million needed to buy this amazing compound, maybe you've rubbed shoulders with Jeter before, but odds are you haven't seen a property like this. As its location suggests, this mansion is on Greenwood Lake, in southern Orange County, NY, and there's almost too many water features to count. Not only are the lake views gorgeous, but you can also enjoy your own infinity pool and lagoon when you sign the papers.

Many Water Features

So that makes three different aquatic features, but we're not done yet. Before we check out the amazing interior, there's one more stop to make: the custom-built multi-story waterfall that connects the pool to the lagoon below. You think Jeter lost any balls in the water?

Views of Greenwood Lake, NY

Inside, this sprawling residence boasts six bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, FOUR kitchens, a game room with billiard and poker tables, as well as a private gym. The real star of the show, however, are the magnificent views you get from almost any room in the house. The many massive windows let you catch glimpses of not only your property, but the lake and rolling mountains beyond.

Still not sold? Check out the enormous family room, many kitchens, and the breathtaking view from the infinity pool below. No info on if Mr. Jeter left behind any of those famous gift bags he allegedly used to gift his "overnight" guests. And if you want more castle content, keep scrolling to see that Kingston mansion that I was telling you about earlier with the coolest secret tunnel you've ever seen.

This Literal Castle for Sale has a Lagoon, Infinity Pool, and FOUR Kitchens Live like royalty in this lakeside castle in Orange County, NY