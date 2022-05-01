Have you really thought about what your favorite watering hole, bar, or restaurant needs to be able to do in order to legally serve you alcohol? Or your favorite beer, wine, or liquor store? What do they need to go through to be legally allowed to sell you alcohol?

Are there people that no matter what just cannot get a liquor license in New York State? Believe it or not, yes, there are 5 types of people who will not be granted any type of liquor license in New York.

Who are the '5 Types of People' that cannot get a liquor license in New York State?

According to the New York State Liquor Authority, there are 5 'types' or categories of persons who will not be granted a liquor license. One of the big things that will keep you from getting a license is if you have a felony on your record. You can't get a license if you have ever been found guilty of promoting or permitting prostitution, or if you have ever sold liquor without a license in the past.

Is that it? Nope, just getting started. Who else cannot get a liquor license in NYS?

You will not be allowed to get a liquor license if you are not legally allowed to drink. Yep in order to sell it, you must be at least 21-years of age or older.

Do you have to be a US Citizen to get a license?

In New York State, you do need to be a citizen to be able to get a license. You cannot be a person who is in the process of getting citizenship and you have to legally been in the United States.

Can you get a liquor license if you had one and it has been revoked?

While you may be granted one in the future, you cannot get a liquor license if yours has been revoked in the last 2-years.

Can you wear blue (be a cop) and get a liquor license in New York State?

That is a big negative. No, you cannot get a liquor license in your name if you are a police officer or a police official.

Have you ever thought about opening an establishment that serves beer or wine? Would you be able to get a liquor license in New York State?

