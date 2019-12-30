Bruce Willis Sells Stunning Hudson Valley Home

Bruce Willis sold his beautiful Hudson Valley home for a fraction of the price he hoped.

In January 2019, Willis and his wife, Emma Heming, put their Bedford Corners estate off of Croton Lake Road on the market for $12,950,000.

The Westchester property features panoramic views of the Croton Reservoir. It includes 22.6 acres and four houses for a total of 12 bedrooms, according to the estate's listing.

The main home features five-plus bedrooms, a patio, vegetable garden, saltwater pool, pool house, tennis court, a 2-car garage with storage above, and an additional detached 2-car garage with storage above.

Willis and his family loved their Hudson Valley home but put it on the market to closer to family and friends in Californa, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Willis purchased the home in 2014 for $12 million. Just before Christmas, the actor sold the home for $7.66 million, over 40 percent off the home's original listing price, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The sale is one of the largest home sales in Westchester County in 2019, the New York Post reports.

