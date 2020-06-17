Bruce Springsteen to Donald Trump: ‘Put on a F–king Mask’

Bruce Springsteen has sent a personal message to President Trump following months of him refusing to wear a mask during the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking on his own SiriusXM channel, the Boss told Trump to “put on a fucking mask.”

Trump has not been wearing a mask during public appearances ever since coronavirus began spreading earlier this year. Vice President Mike Pence has also made public appearances without a mask, including a visit to the Mayo Clinic. As of this posting, neither the president or vice president have reportedly tested positive for the virus, though various members of their inner circles have.

“I’m going to start out by sending one to the man sitting behind the resolute desk,” Springsteen said on E Street Radio. “With all respect, sir, show some consideration and care for your countrymen and your country. Put on a fucking mask.”

“I had another show prepared for broadcast this week on this strange and eventful summer, but with 100,000+ Americans dying over the last few months and the empty, shamed response from our leaders, I’ve been simply pissed off. Those lives deserved better than just being inconvenient statistics for our president’s re-election efforts. It’s a national disgrace.”

He continued, “So instead of celebrating the joys of summer today, we will be contemplating on our current circumstances with the coronavirus and the cost that it has drawn from our nation. We will be calculating what we’ve lost, sending prayers for the deceased, and the families they’ve left behind.” [via Stereogum]

Bruce Springsteen virtually performed with Dropkick Murphys at the band’s recent Fenway Park charity gig, where over $700,000 was raised for various organizations.