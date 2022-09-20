Breathtaking Double Rainbow Shines Over Hudson River in New York

An amazing double rainbow shined across the Hudson River. "What does this mean!!?" We have photos and videos of this stunning sight.

On Monday around 4:30 p.m., scattered thunderstorms rolled through parts of the Hudson Valley.

Severe Thunderstorms Passes Through Hudson Valley, New York

"Showers and thunderstorms are rolling east across the region. Some of these storms are strong or severe, gusty winds, torrential rainfall is possible as these move east. Storms are associated with one of two cold fronts that will pass through the region this week. Each front will bring the threat of showers and storms and progressively cooler air masses in their wake," Hudson Valley Weather wrote about Monday's forecast.

The storm rolled through Newburgh, New York late Monday afternoon. After the storm passed a stunning rainbow appeared just before sunset.

Stunning Rainbow Appears in Newburgh, New York

Billy Joe's Ribworks, located on the Newburgh waterfront, is known for its great nightlife, mouthwatering ribs and spectacular views of the Hudson River.

The view at Billy Joe's Ribworks on Monday after the storm was even more stunning than usual. Thanks to a double rainbow that shined above the Hudson River in Newburgh.

"Our views is always amazing, but tonight we have an extra special view 🌈 #doublerainbow," Billy Joe's Ribworks stated while sharing the above double rainbow photo to the restaurant's Facebook.

Double Rainbow Appears Over Hudson River in Orange County, New York

Facebook user Abida Mallick also posted incredible videos of the double rainbow over the Hudson River in Newburgh.

You can see the videos of the double rainbow above and below

Double Rainbow Appears in the United Kingdom After Queen's Death

A double rainbow was seen above the Queen Victoria Memorial outside Buckingham Palace on Sept. 9, 2022, in London, England. Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Sept. 8, 2022.

The double rainbow was spotted just before the Queen's death was announced to the public.

Some believe the double rainbow in the United Kingdom was a sign that Queen Elizabeth was reunited with Prince Philip. Elizabeth and Phillip were married for 73 years. Phillip passed away in April 2021.

Double Rainbow "What Does This Mean?"

Youtuber Paul "Bear" Vasquez went viral on Youtube back in 2010 when he posted a video of a double rainbow he spotted from his front yard just outside Yosemite National Park.

"Double rainbow!! What does this mean!!?," was his ecstatic reaction in the video.

Double rainbows can occur after a period of heavy rain. The second fainter rainbow forms when light is reflected in two directions off the water, according to National World.

"Although double rainbows are rarer than single rainbows, they are more common than people believe - because the second rainbow is often fainter they are harder to spot," Steven Ross writes for National World about the double rainbow in the United Kingdom.

