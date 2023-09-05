September Heat Wave Prompts Extension of Wappingers Splash Pad

While some people are already basking in all of their pumpkin-spice glory even though it's 85+ and 90% humidity outside, others are still trying to find ways to beat the heat. With several local and municipal pools and splash locations typically closing for the season effective Labor Day Monday, with this week's weather, others have chosen to stay open!

Canva Canva loading...

READ MORE: Bear Mountain State Park Reopens Following July Storm Damage

Bowdoin Park Splash Pad Extends Season Due to Hudson Valley Heat Wave

If you're local to the area, hopefully you've had the opportunity to bring your little ones to Bowdoin Park for all of the family friendly offerings. A great playground that received a makeover ahead of the 2022 spring and summer seasons, and of course the splash pad that has provided many Hudson Valley kids a spot to cool down during hot summer days.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

A popular spot for summer hangouts and playdates, the splash pad at Bowdoin usually runs for the season from Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day Weekend, but with the temps forecasted to be well into the 90s this week, an exciting announcement came from Dutchess County Parks on September 5th:

Some warm days ahead - With that, the splash pad at Bowdoin Park will remain open from today - Tuesday September 5th, through Sunday, September 10th. Hours 10am - 6pm.

Score!

Get our free mobile app

Seems like the announcement was very well received by local families, as in the few hours since it went up on Facebook, it has been shared close to 20 times, and plenty of 'Thank You' and tagging of other families is being done in the comment section.

Heat wave of extreme sun and sky background. Hot weather with global warming concept. Temperature of Summer season. Lemon_tm loading...

Forecasters are saying that temperatures are expected to remain in the upper 80's and 90's through Friday, with a drop into the mid 70's for the weekend.

Your Ultimate Guide to 25 Thrilling Family Activities in the Hudson Valley We have found all sorts of locations in Hudson Valley that families can pick from to have an entertaining time together during their activities there.

These are the 25 thrilling family activities that Hudson Valley has for anyone who wants to go!