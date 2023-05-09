More Reasons, Details About Biden’s Trip To Hudson Valley, NYC

President Joe Biden is heading to the Hudson Valley and New York City this week. We've learned more about the reasons for his trip and where he will speak in the region.

On Monday, Hudson Valley Post reported President Biden is scheduled to speak in the Hudson Valley on Monday, May 10.

President Biden Coming To Hudson Valley

President Biden Departs White House For Ohio Getty Images loading...

The White House confirmed Biden's trip to the Hudson Valley. Biden is coming to the region on Wednesday to talk about the debt ceiling and more.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

"In the Hudson Valley area, New York, the President will discuss why Congress must avoid default immediately and without conditions, and how the House Republican Default on America Act will cut veterans health care visits, teachers and school support staffs, and Meals on Wheels for seniors," the White House stated.

Where In The Hudson Valley Will Joe Biden Speak?

Joe Biden Accepts Party's Nomination For President In Delaware During Virtual DNC Getty Images loading...

For days the White House was quiet about where Biden would speak in the region. Biden visited Poughkeepsie, New York in October. Biden discussed how to bring more jobs to the region at the IBM manufacturing facility in Poughkeepsie.

Biden impressed many residents by showing off his knowledge of the region.

Hudson Valley Post has learned this time Biden is coming to visit a different county in the Hudson Valley.

Biden To Speak In Westchester County

Westchester Community College Google loading...

Late Monday, the White House confirmed Biden will speak at SUNY Westchester Community College in Valhalla, New York.

Why Is Biden Coming To The Hudson Valley

Kevin Fey, a Washington Correspondent for NY1 thinks he knows why Biden elected to speak about Republicans in the Hudson Valley. To help flip and keep seats so Democrats take back control of the House.

Biden's Plan For New York City

Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden Speaks Day After Election Day, As Results Still Await Drew Angerer/Getty Images loading...

After speaking in Westchester County, President Biden "will participate in campaign receptions" in New York City, according to the White House.

10 Small Cites in New York Ranked Worst to Best to Start a Business

Nearly 40 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

25 Must Try Hudson Valley Dining Experiences We compiled a list of 25 great dining experiences that you should try in the Hudson Valley!