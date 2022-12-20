Beware of New York ‘Porch Pirates’ Across Hudson Valley
Just before the holidays, Hudson Valley residents believe the same "porch pirate" has stolen gifts outside local homes. Can you help identify the suspect?
Poughkeepsie, New York residents are hoping for help to find an alleged "porch pirate."
Porch Pirate In Poughkeepsie, New York Caught on Video
A concerned Poughkeepsie, New York resident reached out to Hudson Valley Post in hopes the community can help catch an alleged porch pirate.
Video sent to Hudson Valley Post shows someone walking up to the front door of a Poughkeepsie home, calmly bending down, grabbing a package with one hand, and walking off.
Photos from the video can be seen throughout this article. The footage was recorded via a Ring doorbell camera.
Police Told About Dutchess County, New York Porch Pirate
It's unclear when this took place, but it appears to be at night.
Homes from Fitchett Avenue and De Laval Place both recorded what appears to be the same suspect stealing packages off porches, according to a Hudson Valley Post reader.
"There is a porch pirate in Poughkeepsie!!! This guy was spotted on the neighborhood app stealing a package of a house on Fitchett Ave in Poughkeepsie and then an hour later, stealing off a porch on De Laval Place," the reader told us in an email. "Both houses had Ring Doorbells and caught him on camera."
The reader tells us police have been notified but as of now no arrests have been made.
"Keep a look out Poughkeepsie!," the reader adds. "Please."
What Is A Porch Pirate?
A "porch pirate" is a person that steals packages off a customer’s porch or front door, police tell Hudson Valley Post.
To avoid "porch pirates," police suggest having items delivered to a nearby post office, your office, or when someone will be home to receive the package.