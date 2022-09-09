Have you Heard of the Freak Out Tents From Woodstock 69’?

Ready to take a step back in time and feel groovy? You're in the right place. Bethel Woods Center for the Arts is a happy spot for many people.

The Woodstock Music and Art Fair took place in August of 1969.

This was also known as the Woodstock Festival. At the time, the location was not called Bethel Woods but instead Max Yasgur's dairy farm.

If you have ever had the chance to go to Bethel Woods then you know that these peaceful grounds are very special. You can still feel the love, peace and happiness on site.

At Bethel Woods Events Throughout the Year

Known most importantly for its incredible shows and concerts, Bethel Woods also has a lot more to offer. Be sure to check out their memorable museum of the Woodstock festival and that time period. The Bindy Bazaar trail is something to explore as well.

Have you ever attended The Big Sip or their Harvest Festival? These events are right around the corner, along with Peace, Love & Lights and Peace, Love & Pumpkins.

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts posted a memorable piece of history on social media.

In one of their latest posts, they gave the community and Woodstock lovers a piece of love. During the Woodstock Festival in 1969, the Hog Farm commune assisted those in need during the 3-day event. They not only provided food to guests but also organized and ran a "Freak-Out Tent".

Have you ever heard of a "Freak-Out Tent"?

This tent was somewhere that guests could go who were experiencing bad trips. During those days, anyone was welcome to be a Hog Farmer.

The sash in the picture above was donated by Robbie Anderman who attended the Woodstock Festival. These were awarded to those who helped out during the event. Visitors can see this historic sash in the Hudson Valley.

This donated, symbolic sash can be seen in person at the 2022 Special Exhibit & Art Fair.

Who was Wavy Gravy and why did the Hog Farm commune play a huge role at the Woodstock Festival?

According to PBS, Wavy Gravy and the Hog Farm commune played a huge role at the Woodstock Festival. They were asked to go to the festival and handle the security. Wavy Gravy and the Hog Farm commune were known for putting on shows and working with large crowds.

They were flown in for the 3 day festival on an Astro Jet to New York City.

The only job that Wavy Gravy and the Hog Farm commune had to do was to be groovy and spread love to those attending the Woodstock Festival.

Iconic and legendary performers not only take the stage today but did so in 1969.

In 1969, Grateful Dead performed at the Woodstock Festival. Recently, Dead & Company played at Bethel Woods in the summer of 2021 and 2022.

In 1969, Santana took the stage and entertained the crowd which is known to have reached half a million people. On August 16, 1969, Santana performed during the festival from 2:00-2:45 pm.

Santana has performed at Bethel Woods since 1969 but made a recent return.

I had the opportunity to see Santana perform at Bethel Woods, 53 years later. The parking lot and concert filled up with excited fans to come together to feel the peace, love, and happiness that exists there. This was the Anniversary Weekend at Bethel Woods. Carlos Santana shared his words of spirituality, God, peace and his experience at Woodstock in 1969.

