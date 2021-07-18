Bethel Woods Center for the Arts Announces Concert Lineup for Late Fall

Who does not love a concert, right? There were times that I was craving live music, the energy that comes off the stage and the likeminded people who join in on the music.

It truly is music to ears when I hear more announcements from Bethel Woods Center for the Arts. Even when they were having concerts, I toured their museum, had a picnic on the grounds and walked the Bindy Baazar trail.

The good vibes at Bethel Woods are unbeatable and truly make any moment there special.

Thankfully, they have a full lineup of musicians and bands playing all summer long. I know friends who are attending Chicago, Pitbull, Dead & Co, and Zac Brown Band. I am looking forward to their shows this year as well.

Bethel Woods made a recent announcement that will make all of us music lovers even happier. They announced how they are bringing more shows our way, in the fall and winter.

Their 2021 Event Gallery Concert Series now consists of music from October 3,2021 -December 19,2021.

Along with The Outlaws, Marty Stuart and Jimmy Webb, Bethel Woods stated how they are bringing Amy Helm, Iron & Wine and Eileen Ivers to the stage.

It will be a magical time of the year now that Bethel Woods will be open and having concerts until December.

Tickets are on sale starting on July 16,2021. The Presale code is GALLERY and can be used on July 15,2021 at 10 am.

You can find out more here.

Who are you excited to see at Bethel Woods? Share with us below. Hope to see you on the groovy grounds this summer.