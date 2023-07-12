Beloved, Historic New York Pizzeria Destroyed In Hudson Valley

A fire in the Hudson Valley destroyed a popular pizzeria.

First responders from Rockland County responded to the blaze early Saturday morning.

Fire At Rockland County, New York Strip Mall

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Fire Destroys Rockland County, New York Pizzeria

The blaze consumed Peppe's Pizzeria & Restaurant, Kathy's Bagel Cafe and Deli and a jewelry store in the strip mall.

Peppe's Pizzeria & Restaurant was destroyed in the blaze, officials say.

Ramapo PD Ramapo PD loading...

"Lots of high school memories. Pepe's Pizza was our Arnold's from Happy Days," Vincent DiSalvio wrote on Facebook when learned about the pizzeria's fate.

Many on social media said Pepe's serves the best pizza in Rockland County.

"Only the best pizza ever!!! A family favorite of ours!! Since 89!! Yup!! Can't thank them enough for all the good memories," one person wrote on Facebook. "We don't even live in New York anymore and we still stop by once a year to grab a pie.. mad love as always fam!!"

Google Google loading...

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Rockland County Sheriff’s Department BCI Unit and Ramapo Police Detectives Bureau, but doesn't appear suspicious, officials say.

One firefighter was transported to the hospital by EMS for a medical evaluation. The person's injuries haven't been released.

New York State's Ultimate Pizza Trail With 62 Stops We decided to have ChatGPT , the magic A.I. of the internet, pick one pizza place in every single county in New York State. We asked ChatGPT to create the ultimate road trip choosing places that were historic, well reviewed, and very popular. Let us know on our station app how ChatGPT did. Here's that list of 62:

The 10 Best Counties To Live In New York State Is your hometown's county considered by Niche one of the best in New York State?



Most Dangerous Hour, Day, Month To Drive In New York State We've learned the most dangerous month, day, and hour to drive in New York State. You may want to stay off the roads during these times.