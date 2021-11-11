‘Beautiful’ Hudson Valley, New York ‘Hotspot’ Called ‘New Hamptons’

A New York City celebrity who's been in the news this past week stopped by a Hudson Valley hotspot he was told is the "new Hamptons."

Get our free mobile app

David Portnoy has become an internet celebrity. He's the founder of the sports and pop culture website Barstool Sports.

Portnoy was recently in Dutchess County and stopped by Pizzeria Posto in Rhinebeck to review their "great pizza."

Getty Images for SiriusXM

During his review, Portnoy called Rhinebeck a "beautiful town" adding he was told Rhinebeck is "the new Hamptons."

Getty Images

Portnoy called Rhinebeck a "beautiful town" adding he was told Rhinebeck is "the new Hamptons."

"I don't know if I believe that quite yet, but the town is awesome. Walking the streets made me hate living in the city, Portnoy said.

Getty Images

It's unclear who told this to Portnoy, but Hudson Valley Post did some digging, and turns out Rhinebeck was mentioned in a 2019 article by the New York Times titled "Is the Hudson Valley Turning Into the Hamptons?"

Getty Images

According to the New York Times, many New Yorkers are now choosing the Hudson Valley over the Hamptons to "escape the pace of city life" because of its "affordability."

Many New Yorkers are now choosing the Hudson Valley over the Hamptons because of its "affordability" to "escape the pace of city life."

The article doesn't go into too much detail about why Rhinebeck is turning into the Hamptons but mentions Rhinebeck, Kerhonkson, Hudson, Rondout Valley, High Falls, Stone Ridge and Accord in the article.

The article states some now call the Catskills "The Camptons" and Kerhonkson "Kerhampton."

The article states some now call the Catskills "The Camptons" and Kerhonkson "Kerhampton."

More recently, the New York Times called Rhinebeck "A Historic Community With Cultural Amenities."

The New York Times states that Rhinebeck residents think Chelsea Clinton's 2010 Rhinebeck wedding at an estate once owned by John Jacob Astor IV, put Rhinebeck on the map.

Getty Images

The New York Times article spotlights a number of Rhinebeck hotspots including:

Check out more reasons below:

Top 25 Places and Events That Make Rhinebeck, Rhinebeck

The New York Times article spotlights a number of Rhinebeck hotspots including:

Potential Cancer-Causing Chemicals Found in New York Drinking Water

20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.

The 26 Most Dangerous Counties in New York State

15 New York Towns Among Safest in America

Top 5 Best Places to Live in New York

While no place in the Hudson Valley made the list, the region has received a ton of praise recently.

Hudson Valley Towns Honored

26 Highest Paying Jobs in New York State It's getting harder and harder to make ends meet living in New York State. So we researched the 26 highest paying jobs in the state. Hudson Valley Post analyzed the most recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to craft our list.

Election Results: New York Voters Approve, Deny Major Changes

Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 80 Businesses

Nearly 70 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

Counties in New York With Most Vehicle vs. Animal Crashes

9 New Fast Food Restaurants Coming to Route 9 It's a fast-food invasion. There are nine new fast-food restaurants slated to open up soon on Route 9 in Dutchess County. Are you ready to hit the drive-thru?

Over 30 Red Flags For Anyone Who Claims To Live in Hudson Valley, NY

Hudson Valley Welcomes Nearly 70 New Eateries We've reported on many restaurant closings, now it's time to highlight nearly 70 businesses that have recently opened in the Hudson Valley.

30 High-Risk Hudson Valley Sex Offenders Recently Moved in New York State

5 New York Schools Districts Ranked in Top 10 in America

New York Counties With Highest, Lowest COVID Vaccine Rates

'Hudson Valley's Premier Restaurant, Bar' Opening Newburgh Waterfront Location A very popular and award-winning Hudson Valley restaurant and bar is opening a new waterfront location. We got a sneak peek of the menu and location.

All-Time COVID Cases Per County in New York

Help Needed Finding The 39 Most Wanted in New York