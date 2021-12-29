Hudson Valley Woman Goes Missing From New York on Christmas
A Hudson Valley family is asking for help after a woman went missing from the area on Christmas. Police describe her as "endangered."
Rachel Caprari, 30, of Fishkill was last seen by her family on Christmas, her sister tells Hudson Valley Post.
"Hey, my sister Rachel has been missing since Monday. The last my family and I saw her was on Christmas day. Please feel free to call/text (914-482-4624) or email (caprariiris@gmail.com) if you have any information," Iris Caprari wrote on Facebook.
The Town of Fishkill Police is currently attempting to locate Rachel Caprari.
Police describe Caprari as a 30-year-old white female. She went missing from her home at the Old Post Mall apartment complex in Fishkill, according to the Town of Fishkill Police Department.
"Rachel does not own a vehicle and is known to frequent the Mt. Beacon and Patterson, New York areas," the Town of Fishkill Police Department stated.
The Town of Fishkill Police Department describes Caprari as an "Endangered-Missing Person."
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rachel Caprari, please contact the Town of Fishkill Police Department at (845) 831-1110.
